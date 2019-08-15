PJ Tucker Clarifies Team USA vs. Select Team Scrimmage: 'We Didn't Play a Game'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: P.J. Tucker #44 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team is greeted by people being assisted by the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) before the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PJ Tucker is downplaying Team USA's 36-17 scrimmage loss to the Select Team on Wednesday.

"Nobody gave the whole perspective of what happened," Tucker said Thursday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. "They just threw the score up and said, 'They lost.' It was two quarters after we'd been playing two hours. We didn't play a game. That was two quarters of practice and whatever."

Team USA is scheduled to play an exhibition against Spain on Friday ahead of the FIBA World Cup, which begins on Aug. 31 in China. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Special Year for Middleton Continues with USA Basketball

    Team USA Basketball logo
    Team USA Basketball

    Special Year for Middleton Continues with USA Basketball

    Rob Johnson
    via FOX Sports

    Fox's Quickness Impresses Team USA Veterans

    Team USA Basketball logo
    Team USA Basketball

    Fox's Quickness Impresses Team USA Veterans

    Ohm Youngmisuk
    via ESPN.com

    Team USA Will Be Fine Because It Has Popovich

    Team USA Basketball logo
    Team USA Basketball

    Team USA Will Be Fine Because It Has Popovich

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Kemba ‘Fine’ with Trash Talk from USA Basketball’s World Cup Rival

    Team USA Basketball logo
    Team USA Basketball

    Kemba ‘Fine’ with Trash Talk from USA Basketball’s World Cup Rival

    Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
    via NESN.com