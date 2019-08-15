PJ Tucker Clarifies Team USA vs. Select Team Scrimmage: 'We Didn't Play a Game'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PJ Tucker is downplaying Team USA's 36-17 scrimmage loss to the Select Team on Wednesday.

"Nobody gave the whole perspective of what happened," Tucker said Thursday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. "They just threw the score up and said, 'They lost.' It was two quarters after we'd been playing two hours. We didn't play a game. That was two quarters of practice and whatever."

Team USA is scheduled to play an exhibition against Spain on Friday ahead of the FIBA World Cup, which begins on Aug. 31 in China.

