Eagles Backup QB Cody Kessler Suffers Possible Concussion vs. Jaguars

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler left Thursday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the opening drive due to a possible concussion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson replaced Kessler following the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

