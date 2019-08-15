Eagles Backup QB Cody Kessler Suffers Possible Concussion vs. Jaguars

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler left Thursday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the opening drive due to a possible concussion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson replaced Kessler following the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Tonight

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Tonight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Playing Carson Wentz This Preseason Is A Risk Not Worth Taking For Eagles

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Playing Carson Wentz This Preseason Is A Risk Not Worth Taking For Eagles

    Cbslocal
    via Cbslocal

    Report: Colts WR Reece Fountain Has Dislocated and Fractured Ankle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts WR Reece Fountain Has Dislocated and Fractured Ankle

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles to Wear White Jerseys in 2nd Preseason Game

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles to Wear White Jerseys in 2nd Preseason Game

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire