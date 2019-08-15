Tiger Woods Struggles in 1st Round at 2019 BMW Championship

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' quest to qualify for the Tour Championship got off to a rocky start on Thursday.

Woods shot a one-under 71 in the opening round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois, putting him in a tie for 48th overall at the time of publication. For Woods to finish with the requisite top-30 rating to qualify for East Lake, he'll need to finish in the top 11 at the BMW Championship, per Cameron Morfit of PGATour.com.

Woods got off to a great start, with a birdies on Nos. 1 and 3:

Woods finished his round with bogeys on Nos. 4, 9 and 16 and birdies on Nos. 5 and 11. Surely, not the round he was hoping for to start the BMW Championship.

"I'm gonna have to make a lot of birdies," Woods said after the round regarding qualification for the TOUR Championship, per the Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker.

One positive for the day was that Woods' back didn't bother him during the round.

"I didn't feel any tightness in my oblique at all," he said.

But overall, it wasn't the round he was looking for to start the tournament.

In general, Woods has started slowly this year. According to Justin Ray of the 15th Club, Woods has yet to shoot below 70 in any opening round this season.

On Thursday, he averaged a driving distance of 276.5 yards, had a driving accuracy of just 50 percent, hit 61.1 percent of his greens in regulation and lost 1.076 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.

Those numbers will have to improve if Woods is to have any chance of catching leaders Justin Thomas (-7) and Jason Kokrak (-7), let alone get into the top 11. Woods has had some amazing highs this season, so it isn't outside the realm of possibility. But there's no doubt that he dug himself a hole on Thursday.