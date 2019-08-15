Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott 'Ready to Go' If He, DAL Can Agree New Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks onto the field during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's private workouts in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during his holdout seem to be effective at keeping him in prime condition.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the running back will be "ready to go" if and when he's able to work out an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a new contract.

Schefter noted Elliott's weight is currently in the low 220s, the lightest he's been since his rookie season in 2016.

           

