Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott 'Ready to Go' If He, DAL Can Agree New Contract

Ezekiel Elliott's private workouts in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during his holdout seem to be effective at keeping him in prime condition.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the running back will be "ready to go" if and when he's able to work out an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a new contract.

Schefter noted Elliott's weight is currently in the low 220s, the lightest he's been since his rookie season in 2016.

