Little League World Series 2019: Thursday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The small town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will take its spot at the center of the sports world Thursday with the beginning of the 2019 Little League World Series.

A total of 16 teams from around the world earned the right to compete for a championship by winning regional tournaments. The opening day of action will feature eight teams in four games, with the rest of the field playing Friday.

This is a double-elimination tournament format, so teams that don't win their opening game still have a chance to keep their title hopes alive.

Here are the results from Thursday's games.

Little League World Series Results - Aug. 15

Game 1: Curacao def. Australia, 11-0

Game 2: Rhode Island vs. Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

Game 3: South Korea vs. Venezuela, 5 p.m. ET

Game 4: Minnesota vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET

Curacao 11, Australia 0 (4 innings)

Curacao's first Little League World Series game since 2016 was a successful one with an 11-0 win over Australia.



Coming out of the Caribbean regional with a perfect 6-0 record, the Curacao squad brought that momentum with them to Williamsport. After a scoreless first inning, they exploded with seven runs in the second inning and four more in the third.

The top three hitters in Curacao's lineup—Zion Pardo, Curley Martha and Shendrion Martinus—combined to go 6-for-8 with five runs scored and three RBI. Martha had the game's only homer, a two-run blast in the bottom of the third.

Jurdrick Profar, the younger brother of Oakland A's infielder Jurickson Profar, also got in on the action with a single in the bottom of the first:

With the offense taking care of business, Martinus was handling things on the mound against Australia. The right-hander needed just 37 pitches to complete a four-inning no-hitter. He was excellent at keeping the ball out of the air, generating 10 groundball outs.

The win gives Curacao an extra day of rest before returning to the field Sunday against the South Korea-Venezuela winner.

Even though this isn't the start Australia was hoping for, the team will have an opportunity to get back on track Saturday against the loser of the South Korea-Venezuela matchup.