Arsenal vs. Burnley: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for their first home fixture of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Gunners kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, while Sean Dyche's side comfortably saw off Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor.

The hosts are favourites to make it two wins out of two, but they must be wary of a Clarets side that will be full of confidence after an emphatic win on the opening day.

Date: Saturday, August 17



Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK)

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Arsenal 3-10, Draw 9-2, Burnley 9-1

Match Preview

Arsenal manager Unai Emery started new signings Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz on the bench at Newcastle but could make changes to his team for the visit of Burnley.

The Spaniard gave little away when asked by reporters if the new arrivals would start at the Emirates on Saturday in his pre-match press conference:

"We can decide and choose different options for each position in the squad. We need to be competitive and we need different options to decide who is better for each match. If I have some doubt it's good because it’s positive and after we are going to decide and it can depend on training on Friday."

Emery also offered updates on Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac. The duo missed the Newcastle win because of "security fears" after they were involved in a carjacking incident in July, per Charles Watts of Goal:



The Arsenal boss is expecting a "physical" clash on Saturday, per Sky Sports Premier League:

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start the game and may relish taking on Burnley.

The Gabon international was Arsenal's match-winner against Newcastle and possesses a strong record against the Clarets, as noted by James Benge of Football.London:

Burnley have no injury concerns, although Dyche has said new arrival Danny Drinkwater will have to wait to make his full debut, per the club's official website:

Although injuries will not pose a problem, Burnley do have an awful recent record against Arsenal.

The Clarets have lost their last nine meetings with the Gunners and have not beaten the north Londoners in the league for 45 years, per Sky Sports.

Dyche has called on his team to put in a performance on Saturday, per Sky Sports Premier League:

Burnley registered their biggest opening-day league victory since 1966 against Southampton and will need to be at their best if they are to take anything away from the Emirates.