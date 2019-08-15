Jorginho Says He Wants to Be Known for Playing with Chelsea, Not Maurizio Sarri

BULENT KILIC/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is eager to prove himself at Stamford Bridge following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

The player was key for Sarri at Napoli, and the Blues announced his arrival last year on the same day they appointed Sarri as manager.

He told Esporte Interativo (h/t MailOnline's Matt Porter):

"I was a little sad seeing people thinking I arrived here only because of [Sarri].

"I arrived here because of my hard work, my day to day work, my sacrifices.

"It's a challenge for me to show the fans that thanks to my work it's why I got here.

"I want to take this opportunity to have a good season and also for my name to be recognised by Jorginho who plays for Chelsea, not Jorginho who only works with Sarri."

Jorginho joined Napoli in 2014, a year before Sarri took charge.

After the Italian replaced Rafa Benitez in the dugout, Jorginho quickly became central to the coach's plans thanks to his composure on the ball and superb distribution. These qualities made him ideal for retaining possession as the team progressed up the pitch.

At Chelsea, Sarri even moved N'Golo Kante's position in order to accommodate Jorginho in midfield, but the coach struggled to implement his system and the player was often marked out of the game after opponents identified that much of the Blues' play ran through him.

When Sarri left at the end of last season to join Juventus, Jorginho's future seemed in doubt as a result, but he has remained with the club.

Amid a fine performance from the 27-year-old against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, in which he scored a penalty, the Independent's Jack Rathborn expressed his belief the midfielder is thriving under manager Frank Lampard:

Italian football expert David Amoyal does not believe Jorginho needs Sarri to shine, either:

If his early showings under Lampard are a sign of things to come, the playmaker will be important for Chelsea.

If Lampard can get all three of Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic playing to their potential, the Blues will arguably have the best midfield in the Premier League outside of Manchester City.