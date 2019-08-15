Daryl Morey: 'Just Factual' James Harden a Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 15, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 26: General Manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets talk to the media during the Houston Rockets Introductory Press Conference on July 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey appeared on 100 Thieves' Selfmade (h/t Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic) and said that guard James Harden "is a better scorer than Michael Jordan."

As Bijani noted, Morey offered a counterargument to his own take before reaffirming his stance.

"Now the counterargument is reasonable," Morey said. "They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That's possible.

"But if you're just saying like NBA history ... if you give this guy a ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it's James Harden. And I know that makes people mad, but it's literally a fact." 

Harden averaged a league-high 36.1 points per game last season, including 41.1 points per game in a 32-matchup stretch during which he never had fewer than 30.

                

