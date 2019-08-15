Daryl Morey: 'Just Factual' James Harden a Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey appeared on 100 Thieves' Selfmade (h/t Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic) and said that guard James Harden "is a better scorer than Michael Jordan."

As Bijani noted, Morey offered a counterargument to his own take before reaffirming his stance.

"Now the counterargument is reasonable," Morey said. "They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That's possible.

"But if you're just saying like NBA history ... if you give this guy a ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it's James Harden. And I know that makes people mad, but it's literally a fact."

Harden averaged a league-high 36.1 points per game last season, including 41.1 points per game in a 32-matchup stretch during which he never had fewer than 30.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.