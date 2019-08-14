Raiders' Antonio Brown Sued over $38,000 Unpaid Bill by Chef

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay $38,521.20 to a chef during the Pro Bowl in 2018.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Stefano Tedeschi filed the suit in Osceola County, Florida, last month. He claims he was hired to prepare food for multiple days at a home Brown rented in Orlando but was wrongfully terminated before receiving payment.

"I've cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities," Tedeschi said. "Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone's home is second to none."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.