Raiders' Antonio Brown Sued over $38,000 Unpaid Bill by Chef

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay $38,521.20 to a chef during the Pro Bowl in 2018.

According to ESPN's Jeremy FowlerStefano Tedeschi filed the suit in Osceola County, Florida, last month. He claims he was hired to prepare food for multiple days at a home Brown rented in Orlando but was wrongfully terminated before receiving payment.

"I've cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities," Tedeschi said. "Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone's home is second to none."

   

   

