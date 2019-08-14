Aaron Rodgers Suggests Cutting Beer Prices to Encourage Packers Fans to Be Loud

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have looked to create a louder environment for opposing teams at Lambeau Field, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a thought.

"I'm up for anything that's gonna get the fans as loud as possible," Rodgers told reporters. "Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea."

The Packers have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and their once daunting home-field advantage is no more. The team has gone just 9-6-1 at Lambeau since 2017, including a defeat to the 3-13 Arizona Cardinals last season.

The page has been turned to a new era in Green Bay, however, with the team hiring Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as head coach and signing numerous defensive free agents, including former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

The Packers tried sounding a foghorn in their preseason opener prior to every third down for the visiting Houston Texans, but as Zack Kruse of Packers Wire wrote, that didn't go well.

Ultimately, the bar has been set high for home-field advantage in NFL stadiums. Per Sports Illustrated, Arrowhead Stadium fans registered a Guinness World Record 142.2 decibels in 2014.

Perhaps cutting beer prices would work, and it's not an unprecedented idea. The Atlanta Falcons sell $5 craft beer as part of a larger initiative to slash prices on concession items.

Green Bay doesn't have too much longer to come up with plans, with its home opener on Sunday, Sept. 15, against the Minnesota Vikings.