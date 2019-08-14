Fan Dies After Collapsing in Taco Eating Contest at Minor League Baseball Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A detailed view of two Rawlings baseballs prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A man died after competing in a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game Tuesday, according to James Ward of the Visalia Times-Delta

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the official cause of death after Dana Hutchings collapsed during the contest at Chukchansi Park. He was brought to Community Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fresno—the Triple-A baseball affiliate of the Washington Nationals—hosts a regular Taco Tuesday night that includes $2 tacos as well as contests on the field. During the third inning of this week's game against the Memphis Redbirds, Hutchings was participating in the contest when he collapsed on the field and received immediate attention from staff and then paramedics in an effort to resuscitate him.

"The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings," Grizzlies team president Derek Franks said in a statement, per Joshua Tehee, Jim Guy and Bryant-Jon Anteola of the Fresno Bee.

"The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."

Hutchings was 41 years old.

