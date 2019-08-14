Attorney: Jay-Z Didn't Speak to Colin Kaepernick Before New NFL Partnership

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The partnership between Jay-Z and the NFL has led to conflicting reports about whether the rap mogul discussed his deal with Colin Kaepernick before agreeing to it.

Per TMZ Sports, Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, denied Jay-Z talked to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Nessa Diab, who has been in a relationship with Kaepernick since 2015, also denied any conversation happened:

During a joint press conference about the partnership (h/t Variety's Jem Aswad), Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell both said they've spoken to Kaepernick.

Neither detailed the nature of his discussions with Kaepernick, nor was it specified when Jay-Z's conversation with Kaepernick occurred.

The NFL announced Tuesday it has entered into a multiyear partnership with Roc Nation, the company founded by Jay-Z in 2008, to "enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts."

Kaepernick began the movement of kneeling during the national anthem prior to NFL games during the 2016 season. He explained to NFL.com's Sam Wyche he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017, Kaepernick has gone unsigned by all 32 teams.