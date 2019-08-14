Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: 'Nothing There' Between Texans, Bills

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 23 de diciembre de 2018, el linebacker de los Texans de Houston, Jadeveon Clowney (90), se desplaza durante un juego de la NFL contra los Eagles de Filadelfia, en Filadelfia. (AP Foto/Chris Szagola, Archivo)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Any rumors of a potential trade between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills regarding star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney appear to be a dead end.

A Bills source told Tim Graham of The Athletic on Wednesday that there was "nothing there" in regard to those rumors.

                                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

