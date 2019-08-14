Liverpool Beat Christian Pulisic, Chelsea on Penalties, Win 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool lifted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at BJK Vodafone Park in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Chelsea substitute Tammy Abraham saw his effort saved by the trailing foot of Adrian after Liverpool converted all five of their spot-kicks in the shootout.

Before penalties were needed, Sadio Mane scored twice after being teed up by substitute Roberto Firmino on both occasions, while Chelsea got goals from Olivier Giroud and Jorginho. The latter scored from the penalty spot after Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was judged to have brought down Abraham in the box.

Ultimately Adrian, playing in place of injured Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal, proved the hero as the Champions League holders eventually saw off last season's Europa League winners.

What's Next?

Liverpool return to domestic duty for a trip to Southampton on Saturday, while Chelsea host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge a day later.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.