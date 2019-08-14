Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Called Barack Obama for Advice About Team Direction

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, former President Barack Obama attends a town hall meeting at the 'European School For Management And Technology' (ESMT) in Berlin, Germany. In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Obama says Americans must
Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis reportedly sought the advice of former President Barack Obama when he was conducting his lengthy restructuring of the franchise's basketball operations department. 

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported the details of the Wizards' process, which included Leonsis speaking to 78 people to gain insight. Obama preached the idea of the "beauty of the game, teamwork, sacrifice" while imploring Leonsis to invest in scouting in Africa.

"It was a very, very long gestation process," Leonsis said. "It wasn't what people were expecting, which was 'It's a small pool of candidates; you're going to hire a replacement for the last executive who was there.' I knew I would get grief on it, but if I did the work, my partners and the executive team would feel good about it."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

