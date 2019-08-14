Aaron Rodgers Calls Matt LaFleur Drama 'Fake News'; Rips 'Clickbait' Headlines

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers and his head coach, Matt LaFleur, have been in the news recently, with some reports suggesting there might be a rift between the two in their first season working together.

But Rodgers thinks that talk is simply coming from media members with a desire to attract website hits and ad revenue, as he told his former teammate John Kuhn (h/t Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports):

"It's fake news, John. That's the media cycle these days. Unfortunately, the media—other than obviously yourself—there's a lack of integrity, I think. There's a rush to put up headlines that are clickbait because the ad revenue is based on the amount of visits you get to your website. So instead of putting in a title that aptly fits the forthcoming article, it's more lucrative to post something that's going to generate the most commotion so that your site or your story gets the most hits possible. And when you're in a really low news cycle like in June and July, when there's not much football going on, that's the kind of stuff that comes out. We don't need to spend any time talking about it because it's complete ridiculousness."

