FedEx Cup Standings 2019: Latest Rankings Before BMW Championship

The second tournament of the 2019 FedEx Cup play-offs will start on Thursday, and Brooks Koepka will lead the field into the BMW Championship at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

Koepka sits a little over 200 points ahead of Patrick Reed, the winner of the first tournament of the play-offs, the Northern Trust.

A total of 70 players will start the BMW Championship, and the top 30 ranked players after that tournament will advance to the Tour Championship. The points rankings will be dropped in the final tournament, and instead, the field will be staggered by strokes based on the standings.

Here is a look at the current rankings:

1. Brooks Koepka, 2,980 points

2. Patrick Reed, 2,774 points

3. Rory McIlroy, 2,670 points

4. Matt Kuchar, 2,313 points

5. Jon Rahm, 2,097 points

6. Patrick Cantlay, 1,957 points

7. Xander Schauffele, 1,858 points

8. Abraham Ancer, 1,822 points

9. Gary Woodland, 1,820 points

10. Dustin Johnson, 1,819 points

The full standings can be found on the PGA Tour's official website.

Jordan Spieth (44th), Phil Mickelson (46th) and Tiger Woods (38th), who won last year's Tour Championship, find themselves outside of the top 30 at the start of the BMW Championship.

Koepka made headlines at the Northern Trust more for his slow-play discussion with Bryson DeChambeau than his performance. The latter approached his caddie in response to comments that didn't sit well with him:

Per GOLF.com's Josh Berhow, Koepka later clarified DeChambeau's frustration came from comments he made back in January. The two had a productive talk, however, with DeChambeau going so far as saying he has "a new level of respect" for Koepka.

On the course, Reed held his nerve to win the tournament and jump all the way up to second place in the standings, a 48-spot improvement.

Jon Rahm sat ahead of the 29-year-old for a good chunk of the final round and could have passed Koepka for the rankings lead with a win, but he finished tied for third place.

As a big hitter off the tee, Rahm should be considered among the favourites to win at the long Medinah course, where the top sluggers have the advantage. Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas are others to keep an eye on.