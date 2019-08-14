Eddie Hearn: Andy Ruiz Jr. 'Will 100% Honor' Contract for Anthony Joshua Rematch

Warren Little/Getty Images

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said Andy Ruiz Jr. will "100 per cent honor" his contract for a rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia after the Mexican-American boxer said the fight would take place in the USA.

Per Sky Sports' James Dielhenn, Ruiz wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that a rematch is "going to be on my terms" adding, "we are going to bring it back here in the United States," despite Hearn having confirmed they will fight in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn said:

"We have to let [Ruiz] know the time, date and venue, which we have done. That's it.

"They are contractually bound for the rematch.

"There are no conversations between the two teams about not doing the fight. I don't perceive a problem.

"He signed a contract with us that he was absolutely over the moon with, that gave him the opportunity of a lifetime. He will 100 per cent honor that contract."

