SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2019 Season

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Derrick Brown

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a struggle-filled year, but they are banking on improvement this season, largely because of a stacked defensive line.

"I'd say this right now: I think we've got a chance to be the best defense we've had since I've been here," head coach Gus Malzahn told the Montgomery Advertiser's Josh Vitale this summer.

Former 5-star recruit Derrick Brown is a 6'5", 318-pound force who finished last year with 48 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. He is joined by Nick Coe, Marlon Davidson and others who won't allow defenses to focus on him.

It could be an All-America campaign for the big guy.

Grant Delpit

Ho-hum—another year, another LSU defensive back on the stars list. What else is new?

There are several youngsters waiting in the wings who'll make the Tigers secondary formidable again, but the star of the group is Delpit, a safety who could wind up the best defensive player in the nation.

Delpit does it all. Last year, he finished with 74 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. That type of stat-padding production allows defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to line him up all over the field. The junior will have a monstrous year.

Enjoy him in Baton Rouge for one more season.

Jake Fromm

The most underrated player in the SEC wears red and black, and he is the Georgia quarterback.

Fromm will take a major step forward in a season in which his receivers are his biggest question marks. The truth is the Bulldogs pass-catching corps has more talent than it's had in Kirby Smart's tenure, and Fromm is a guy who can make the whole group better.

Last year, he threw for 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns and six picks. Even in the last two games, when he caught flak in losses to Alabama and Texas, he had 525 passing yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. Fromm took a step forward between his freshman and sophomore campaigns, raising his passer rating by more than 10 points, and he will elevate his play yet again as a junior.

He's the player who makes the Bulldogs tick.

CJ Henderson

Florida's Henderson won't get as many headlines because of Delpit, much like Fromm when compared to Tagovailoa.

But the junior from Miami is the best cover corner in the SEC. Look for him to have an all-conference, breakout year. A season ago, he had 38 tackles, including five for loss, three sacks and two interceptions along with a team-high seven pass breakups.

He was a key reason why UF ranked second nationally in fourth-quarter opponent completion percentage (40.5). The Gators lost some key talent in the secondary, including 2019 fourth-rounder Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but quarterbacks won't want to throw Henderson's way.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy was the poster child for Alabama's resurgent passing offense a season ago when he hauled in 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns with an average of more than 19 yards per catch.

It was common to see him streaking downfield before Tagovailoa hit him with a perfectly thrown ball.

That's why Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top pass-catcher and why he's a threat to repeat again this year. Alabama is known for producing elite receivers like Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.

Jeudy is the next great target in that lineage.

D'Andre Swift

It's going to be interesting to see how the Dawgs divide carries between their deep backfield of high-quality running backs, especially since redshirt freshman Zamir White is back from injury and James Cook is poised for a breakout year.

They'll both take a backseat to Swift, though. The Georgia junior is the top runner in the SEC, and he is the steadiest returning force since Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. and Texas A&M's Trayveon Williams are gone to the NFL.

The 5'9", 218-pound runner from Philadelphia battled injuries a season ago and still wound up with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per tote. He is so talented that he found plenty of carries in the same backfield as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as a freshman.

Look for Swift's numbers to improve again this year.

Tua Tagovailoa

He is one of those players who needs no last name, and if you know anything about college football, you know who he is.

Tua.

A season ago, the longtime Heisman Trophy front-runner ultimately lost out on that honor to dual-threat signal-caller and eventual No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray. And after Trevor Lawrence's playoff performance, the Clemson quarterback is getting more buzz for the award.

Don't sleep on Alabama's junior quarterback. He'll play with a chip on his shoulder, and he already puts up amazing stats. He finished with 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions for a passer rating of 199.4 in 2018.

Tua has as good of a supporting cast as any in the nation, and he's going to have a huge year for a title contender.