The Most Outrageous Nate Diaz Moments in and out of the Octagon

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

He's baaaaaaaack.

Yes indeed, just when you thought it was safe to listen to MMA clips at work with the sound turned up, a sound censor's best friend—Nate Diaz—will return to the octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he faces Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California.

Diaz was last seen, and heard from, back in August 2016 when he lost a razor-thin majority decision to Conor McGregor in a classic rematch after Diaz upset the bratty Irishman as a late replacement five months earlier.

He's since seen a series of potential returns either snuffed out on the negotiating table or KO'd by injury, most recently when prospective foe Dustin Poirier dropped out of a UFC 230 show with a bum hip.

Nevertheless, Diaz remains in tip-top verbal shape, having spent time leading up to his reemergence either discussing future matches or throwing shade at former opponents, most recently McGregor, whom he claimed ought to be embarrassed by the one-sidedness of Diaz's win compared to his own close scorecard verdict.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep at night," Diaz told ESPN's Brett Okamoto, via express.co.uk. "He got smashed in his face and choked in front of everyone. He got his rematch like a spoiled little baby then came back and won a little decision that could have gone either way."

To honor the mouthy Californian's comeback, we compiled a list of his most memorable moments—be they competitive or controversial—since reaching the elite-level MMA stage more than a decade ago.

Enjoy the ride, and keep your hand over the speakers just in case.