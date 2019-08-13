Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Dolphins Won't Trade for Star Despite Exit Buzz

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be on the move, but it doesn't appear as though he is headed to the Miami Dolphins.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins will not be trading for Clowney because they want to keep as many assets as possible to acquire the top quarterback in the draft next season.

The team would reportedly still be interested in a deal depending on the price, but it's unlikely the Dolphins would be willing to give up what the Texans would ask for in such a trade.

Clowney has proved to be one of the premier players in the league at his position, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last three years. Over the last two years, he has totaled 18.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss and 42 quarterback hits.

However, the Texans could look to move on from the player due to a contract dispute.

Houston placed the franchise tag on Clowney, but they couldn't agree to a long-term deal, leaving him to play on a $15.97 million tender. As a result, he hasn't reported to camp and isn't expected to play until after the third preseason game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday he would be surprised if Clowney wasn't traded, predicting the squad could use the return to upgrade the left tackle spot.

Although a contending team might be cautious about trading away a key part of the offensive line, there could still be a big market for Clowney considering his impact on a defense.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA NewsRadio reported Miami was among those interested, but it now seems the Dolphins are out of the sweepstakes.

Houston will now have to either find a new trade partner or make up with its star defender.