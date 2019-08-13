EFL Cup Results 2019: Tuesday Scores, Highlights from 1st-Round Fixtures

James Chance/Getty Images

Forest Green Rovers shocked Charlton Athletic on Tuesday in the 2019 Carabao Cup, with the EFL League Two side winning 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first round against the Championship club.

League One new boys Lincoln City continued their good form with a surprise 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Crewe Alexandra eliminated Middlesbrough 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Brentford crashed out 5-4 on penalties against Cambridge United after the League Two side earned a 1-1 draw on the road.

Tuesday's Results

Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Hull City

Grimsby Town 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City

Port Vale 1-2 Burton Albion

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Bradford City 0-4 Preston North End

Blackpool 2-2 Macclesfield Town (Macclesfield win 4-2 on penalties)

Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town 2-2 Morecambe (Morecambe win 6-5 on penalties)

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Sunderland

Scunthorpe United 0-1 Derby County

Rochdale 5-2 Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield 0-1 Lincoln

Middlesbrough 2-2 Crewe (Crewe win 4-2 on penalties)

Shrewsbury Town 0-4 Rotherham United

Salford City 0-3 Leeds United

Barnsley 0-3 Carlisle United

Colchester United 3-0 Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Milton Keynes Dons (MK Dons win 4-2 on penalties)

Oxford United 1-0 Peterborough United

Queens Park Rangers 3-3 Bristol City (QPR win 5-4 on penalties)

Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Leyton Orient

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Reading (Reading win 4-2 on penalties)

Charlton 0-0 Forest Green (Forest Green win 5-3 on penalties)

Gillingham 2-2 Newport County (Newport win 4-1 on penalties)

Stevenage 1-2 Southend United

Luton Town 3-1 Ipswich Town

Walsall 2-3 Crawley Town

Bristol Rovers 3-0 Cheltenham Town

Brentford 1-1 Cambridge (Cambridge win 5-4 on penalties)

Coventry City 4-1 Exeter City

Swansea City 3-1 Northampton Town

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Millwall

Tuesday Recap

Forest Green, who finished fifth in League Two last term, achieved one of the performances of the round by eliminating Charlton at the Valley. Shawn McCoulsky was the hero in the penalty shootout for Rovers after neither side could find the back of the net in normal time.

Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott was making his debut for Forest Green, and the stopper saved Jake Forster-Caskey's penalty at the death.

The winners hailed the debutant:

Crewe also claimed a major scalp with a shootout victory against Middlesbrough after a 2-2 draw. The Railwaymen had taken a two-goal lead in the match after Chris Porter broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time. Charlie Kirk doubled the advantage during injury time in the first half, and Boro were on the ropes.

However, the hosts hit back with two second-half goals. Ashley Fletcher hit the back of the net with 15 minutes remaining, and Mark Bola scored in the final minute to force penalties.

Lincoln's cup reputation continues to grow after a 1-0 win away at Huddersfield. The Terriers were in the Premier League last term, and Lincoln resided in League Two.

The Imps have become a formidable opponent under Danny Cowley, and they kept a clean sheet at the John Smith's Stadium. Harry Anderson scored 10 minutes into the second half to grab the win.