EFL Cup Results 2019: Tuesday Scores, Highlights from 1st-Round Fixtures

EFL Cup Results 2019: Tuesday Scores, Highlights from 1st-Round FixturesAugust 13, 2019
Forest Green Rovers shocked Charlton Athletic on Tuesday in the 2019 Carabao Cup, with the EFL League Two side winning 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first round against the Championship club.
League One new boys Lincoln City continued their good form with a surprise 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.
Crewe Alexandra eliminated Middlesbrough 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.
Brentford crashed out 5-4 on penalties against Cambridge United after the League Two side earned a 1-1 draw on the road.
Tuesday's Results
Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Hull City
Grimsby Town 1-0 Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City
Port Vale 1-2 Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Bradford City 0-4 Preston North End
Blackpool 2-2 Macclesfield Town (Macclesfield win 4-2 on penalties)
Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town 2-2 Morecambe (Morecambe win 6-5 on penalties)
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Sunderland
Scunthorpe United 0-1 Derby County
Rochdale 5-2 Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield 0-1 Lincoln
Middlesbrough 2-2 Crewe (Crewe win 4-2 on penalties)
Shrewsbury Town 0-4 Rotherham United
Salford City 0-3 Leeds United
Barnsley 0-3 Carlisle United
Colchester United 3-0 Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Milton Keynes Dons (MK Dons win 4-2 on penalties)
Oxford United 1-0 Peterborough United
Queens Park Rangers 3-3 Bristol City (QPR win 5-4 on penalties)
Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Reading (Reading win 4-2 on penalties)
Charlton 0-0 Forest Green (Forest Green win 5-3 on penalties)
Gillingham 2-2 Newport County (Newport win 4-1 on penalties)
Stevenage 1-2 Southend United
Luton Town 3-1 Ipswich Town
Walsall 2-3 Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Brentford 1-1 Cambridge (Cambridge win 5-4 on penalties)
Coventry City 4-1 Exeter City
Swansea City 3-1 Northampton Town
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Millwall
Tuesday Recap
Forest Green, who finished fifth in League Two last term, achieved one of the performances of the round by eliminating Charlton at the Valley. Shawn McCoulsky was the hero in the penalty shootout for Rovers after neither side could find the back of the net in normal time.
Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott was making his debut for Forest Green, and the stopper saved Jake Forster-Caskey's penalty at the death.
The winners hailed the debutant:
Forest Green Rovers @FGRFC_Official
MAN OF THE MATCH... Clean sheet ✅ Two penalty saves ✅ Through to the next round ✅ Not a bad debut @JJWollacott, keep it up! #WeAreFGR https://t.co/EOaAxe4EJq
Crewe also claimed a major scalp with a shootout victory against Middlesbrough after a 2-2 draw. The Railwaymen had taken a two-goal lead in the match after Chris Porter broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time. Charlie Kirk doubled the advantage during injury time in the first half, and Boro were on the ropes.
However, the hosts hit back with two second-half goals. Ashley Fletcher hit the back of the net with 15 minutes remaining, and Mark Bola scored in the final minute to force penalties.
Lincoln's cup reputation continues to grow after a 1-0 win away at Huddersfield. The Terriers were in the Premier League last term, and Lincoln resided in League Two.
The Imps have become a formidable opponent under Danny Cowley, and they kept a clean sheet at the John Smith's Stadium. Harry Anderson scored 10 minutes into the second half to grab the win.
