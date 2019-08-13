Dan Patrick: Cowboys Leaked Dak Prescott's Contract Demand to Sway Fans

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly using the media in an attempt to keep fans on the team's side during their ongoing contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.

On Tuesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick said a source told him the Cowboys leaked Prescott's desire for a $40 million annual average salary.

There are conflicting reports about what Prescott wants in a new deal from the Cowboys.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the fourth-year quarterback has turned down an extension offer worth $30 million annually because he's seeking a deal that pays him $40 million per year.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the $40 million per year figure is wrong "under new-money standard or total value at signing analysis."

Dallas is in a precarious position with three of its most important offensive players. Prescott and Amari Cooper are entering the final season of their rookie contracts. Ezekiel Elliott is holding out with two years left on his rookie deal.

Slater reported last Tuesday that the Cowboys had offers on the table that would make Prescott, Cooper and Elliott among the five highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks owns the highest average annual salary among quarterbacks at $35 million, per Over the Cap. Matt Ryan's deal with the Atlanta Falcons includes the most fully guaranteed money ($94.5 million).

Among quarterbacks, Prescott is tied for 39th in 2019 with Indianapolis Colts backup Jacoby Brissett ($2.03 million). The 26-year-old has led the Cowboys to two NFC East titles in three years and threw for a career-high 3,885 yards last season.