Antonio Brown Posts Tweet Seeking Newer Version of Helmet After Losing Grievance

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown speaks to reporters after an official team activity at the NFL football team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If you own a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that's less than 10 years old, Antonio Brown is ready to make a deal.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver tweeted Tuesday he's willing to exchange an autographed Raiders helmet for one that's approved by the NFL:

An arbitrator ruled against Brown after he filed a grievance in order to continue wearing his preferred helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Commission on Standards for Athletic Equipment, per USA Today's Mike Jones.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

