Antonio Brown Posts Tweet Seeking Newer Version of Helmet After Losing Grievance

If you own a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that's less than 10 years old, Antonio Brown is ready to make a deal.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver tweeted Tuesday he's willing to exchange an autographed Raiders helmet for one that's approved by the NFL:

An arbitrator ruled against Brown after he filed a grievance in order to continue wearing his preferred helmet, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Commission on Standards for Athletic Equipment, per USA Today's Mike Jones.

