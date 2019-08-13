Former Bury Footballer Paul O'Shaughnessy Helps Subdue Knife Attacker in Sydney

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

Police investigate inside a building near the scene of a knife rampage in Sydney on August 13, 2019. - Australian police said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney on Tuesday, but were still determining whether it was linked to the attack. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Former Bury midfielder Paul O'Shaughnessy was one of three men who helped chase and subdue a man accused of a knife attack in Sydney, Australia.

Local police said O'Shaughnessy, 37, his younger brother, Luke, and friend Lee Cuthbert helped disarm the man, who allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman, per Goal's Chris Burton. A 41-year-old man was also hospitalised with stab wounds.

Per News.com.au, the trio and another man confronted the alleged attacker and used a milk crate and a chair to pin him down until police arrived.

The former Shakers midfielder spoke to the media soon after the attack:

In a later interview, O'Shaughnessy spoke to Michael McGowan and Alison Rourke of the Guardian

“In our heads we were saying to each other, 'Be careful, be careful,' and we were asking witnesses, we were saying, 'What has he got, is there anything else?' 'Nah, it's just a knife' – so that made us press forward even more because you can tackle someone if it's like that, not if he's got a gun or whatever.

“So we went straight over, we got him near a cafe down near George Street. There was one guy already tussling and we just kind of like, everyone just jumped on the guy.”

Reporter Andrew Denney posted footage of the alleged attacker (Warning: Contains profanity):

In the video, the man can be heard shouting: "Shoot me. Shoot in the f--king head, I want to f--king die."

O'Shaughnessy moved to Australia in 2008 to play for North Sydney, spending two seasons with the club before he joined Dunbar Rovers.

