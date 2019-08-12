Redskins Rumors: Multiple Trent Williams Trade Inquiries Rejected by Washington

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins communicated to prospective suitors they don't intend to trade offensive tackle Trent Williams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that "teams repeatedly have called about Williams," but Washington "hasn't flinched" regarding the seven-time Pro Bowler.

