Fantasy Football 2019: League-Winning Sleepers You Need to Know

1 of 8

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will have to stay healthy to outplay his 12th-round ADP. But if he does, the 27-year-old looks like an easy choice among league-winning sleepers.

Although Garoppolo has only 10 career starts, he's paired with a head coach who gives him major fantasy upside.

As an offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan worked with pocket passers like Matt Schaub, a 34-year-old Donovan McNabb at the tail end of his career and Matt Ryan. Each of those teams finished among the top 10 in passing yards.

As a first-time head coach in 2017, Shanahan started three quarterbacks under center: Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard and Garoppolo. The Niners finished ninth in passing that year.

After a tough start in the 2018 season opener, Garoppolo threw for 457 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the next two games. He isn't a scrambler, but he flashes an accurate arm with a career 65.4 percent completion rate.

Garoppolo have three pass-catching running backs in Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, which should help them establish a strong short passing game. The Niners also selected wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd in the second and third rounds of this year's draft, respectively.

Garoppolo, who spent the 2014-16 seasons with the New England Patriots, compared Niners tight end George Kittle to Rob Gronkowski in an interview with Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer.

"There are a lot of similarities—on the field and a little bit off the field, too," Garoppolo said. "George is tremendous. The energy he brings every day, how he goes about his business—he's always having fun while he's doing it. Very similar to Gronk, they both enjoy what they do."

If Kittle builds on his breakout 2018 campaign, Garoppolo would have a solid pass-catching group with an innovative play-caller at head coach. That combination should result in a big year for the sixth-year veteran.