Ex-Celtics G League All-Star PJ Dozier Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Nuggets

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets and PJ Dozier have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The point guard was previously on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics but only appeared in six NBA games with the team last season. He spent most of 2018-19 with the Maine Red Claws and was named a G League All-Star after averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

The 22-year-old spent his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract after going undrafted, getting two appearances with the NBA squad in 2017-18.

In eight career NBA games, Dozier is averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes.

The guard also got a chance to showcase his talent in the Las Vegas Summer League this year with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

With the Nuggets, he could serve as a third point guard behind Jamal Murray and Monte Morris while also getting minutes at the 2 alongside Gary Harris, Will Barton and Malik Beasley.

Dozier has great size for the position at 6'6", although his shooting has been suspect in his career. He made 32.3 percent of his three-point shots at the G League after shooting 27.7 percent from beyond the arc in two years at South Carolina.

If he can improve in this area, he could be a useful contributor at the NBA level.