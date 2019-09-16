2019 NLL Draft: How to Watch, Date, Time, Location, Draft Order, Streaming Info

2019 NLL Draft: How to Watch, Date, Time, Location, Draft Order, Streaming InfoSeptember 16, 2019
The 2019 NLL Entry Draft is Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which also hosted the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships this spring. Live stream coverage of the draft will be free on B/R Live.
The National Lacrosse League's 13 teams will select from a pool of amateur players from collegiate and junior programs around North America.
Below find information on how to watch, stream and follow the 2019 NLL Draft as well as the full draft order for every round.
2019 NLL Draft: Location, date, start time and how to watch
The NLL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 17. The event will take place at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.
The NLL Draft will stream free on B/R Live here, with pre-draft coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring this group of broadcasters from around the league.
2019 NLL Draft Order
The league's newest expansion teams, the New York Riptide and Rochester Knighthawks, will make the first two picks of the draft. Both of those teams took part in an expansion draft of current NLL players earlier this summer, the results of which you can view here. This is the order the teams will pick in the entry draft.
Round 1
1. New York
2. Rochester
3. New England (from Philadelphia)
4. Saskatchewan (from Vancouver)
5. Halifax
6. Colorado
7. Calgary (from New England)
8. Calgary (from San Diego)
9. Saskatchewan
10. New York (from Toronto via Saskatchewan)
11. Georgia
12. Buffalo
13. Georgia (from Calgary)
14. Halifax (compensatory selection)
15. Toronto (compensatory selection)
16. Saskatchewan (compensatory selection)
17. New England (compensatory selection)
Round 2
18. Rochester
19. New York
20. Philadelphia
21. Georgia (from Vancouver)
22. New England (from Rochester via Calgary)
23. Colorado (via Rochester)
24. Georgia (from New England)
25. San Diego
26. San Diego (from Saskatchewan)
27. Toronto
28. Georgia
29. New England (from Buffalo via Calgary)
30. Buffalo (from Calgary)
31. Colorado
32. Rochester
33. New York
Round 3
34. New York
35. Rochester
36. Philadelphia
37. Rochester (from Vancouver)
38. Halifax (from Rochester)
39. Colorado
40. Calgary (from New England)
41. San Diego
42. Saskatchewan
43. Toronto
44. Georgia
45. Buffalo
46. Calgary
47. New York
48. Rochester
Round 4
49. Rochester
50. New York
51. Philadelphia
52. Vancouver
53. Philadelphia (from Rochester)
54. Buffalo (from Colorado)
55. Buffalo (from New England)
56. San Diego
57. Saskatchewan
58. Toronto
59. Georgia
60. Georgia (from Buffalo)
61. New England (from Calgary)
62. Rochester
63. New York
Round 5
64. New York
65. Rochester
66. Philadelphia
67. Vancouver
68. Halifax (from Rochester)
69. Colorado
70. New England
71. San Diego
72. Saskatchewan
73. Toronto
74. Georgia
75. Buffalo
76. Calgary
Round 6
77. Rochester
78. New York
79. Philadelphia
80. Vancouver
81. Halifax (from Rochester)
82. Colorado
83. New England
84. Buffalo (from San Diego)
85. Saskatchewan
86. Toronto
87. Georgia
88. Georgia (from Buffalo)
89. Calgary
How the NLL Draft Works
The NLL Draft consists of six rounds, with a minimum of 13 picks (one each team, barring trades) each round. Some rounds will feature compensatory picks, resulting in additional selections before advancing to the next round. For the league's two expansion teams this season, a coin flip determined the first pick, which New York won.
