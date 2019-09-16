2019 NLL Draft: How to Watch, Date, Time, Location, Draft Order, Streaming Info

NLL

The 2019 NLL Entry Draft is Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which also hosted the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships this spring. Live stream coverage of the draft will be free on B/R Live.

The National Lacrosse League's 13 teams will select from a pool of amateur players from collegiate and junior programs around North America.

Below find information on how to watch, stream and follow the 2019 NLL Draft as well as the full draft order for every round.

2019 NLL Draft: Location, date, start time and how to watch

The NLL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 17. The event will take place at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.

The NLL Draft will stream free on B/R Live here, with pre-draft coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring this group of broadcasters from around the league.

2019 NLL Draft Order

The league's newest expansion teams, the New York Riptide and Rochester Knighthawks, will make the first two picks of the draft. Both of those teams took part in an expansion draft of current NLL players earlier this summer, the results of which you can view here. This is the order the teams will pick in the entry draft.

Round 1

1. New York

2. Rochester

3. New England (from Philadelphia)

4. Saskatchewan (from Vancouver)

5. Halifax

6. Colorado

7. Calgary (from New England)

8. Calgary (from San Diego)

9. Saskatchewan

10. New York (from Toronto via Saskatchewan)

11. Georgia

12. Buffalo

13. Georgia (from Calgary)

14. Halifax (compensatory selection)

15. Toronto (compensatory selection)

16. Saskatchewan (compensatory selection)

17. New England (compensatory selection)

Round 2

18. Rochester

19. New York

20. Philadelphia

21. Georgia (from Vancouver)

22. New England (from Rochester via Calgary)

23. Colorado (via Rochester)

24. Georgia (from New England)

25. San Diego

26. San Diego (from Saskatchewan)

27. Toronto

28. Georgia

29. New England (from Buffalo via Calgary)

30. Buffalo (from Calgary)

31. Colorado

32. Rochester

33. New York

Round 3

34. New York

35. Rochester

36. Philadelphia

37. Rochester (from Vancouver)

38. Halifax (from Rochester)

39. Colorado

40. Calgary (from New England)

41. San Diego

42. Saskatchewan

43. Toronto

44. Georgia

45. Buffalo

46. Calgary

47. New York

48. Rochester

Round 4

49. Rochester

50. New York

51. Philadelphia

52. Vancouver

53. Philadelphia (from Rochester)

54. Buffalo (from Colorado)

55. Buffalo (from New England)

56. San Diego

57. Saskatchewan

58. Toronto

59. Georgia

60. Georgia (from Buffalo)

61. New England (from Calgary)

62. Rochester

63. New York

Round 5

64. New York

65. Rochester

66. Philadelphia

67. Vancouver

68. Halifax (from Rochester)

69. Colorado

70. New England

71. San Diego

72. Saskatchewan

73. Toronto

74. Georgia

75. Buffalo

76. Calgary

Round 6

77. Rochester

78. New York

79. Philadelphia

80. Vancouver

81. Halifax (from Rochester)

82. Colorado

83. New England

84. Buffalo (from San Diego)

85. Saskatchewan

86. Toronto

87. Georgia

88. Georgia (from Buffalo)

89. Calgary

How the NLL Draft Works

The NLL Draft consists of six rounds, with a minimum of 13 picks (one each team, barring trades) each round. Some rounds will feature compensatory picks, resulting in additional selections before advancing to the next round. For the league's two expansion teams this season, a coin flip determined the first pick, which New York won.