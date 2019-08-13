Liverpool vs. Chelsea: 2019 UEFA Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Liverpool play Chelsea on Wednesday in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, with the Champions League holders meeting the Europa League winners in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Premier League dominated the continent's major club tournaments last term, and the annual curtain-raiser to the European season is expected to be an intriguing affair.

Liverpool are three-time winners of the trophy, and Chelsea achieved their only success in the Super Cup in 1998.

The Reds will be missing first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he was injured against Norwich City in the opening Premier League game of the season on Friday night.

Date: Wednesday, August 14

Time: 10 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (USA)

Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live, Watch TNT

Preview

VI-Images/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's men overcame the disappointment of losing the Premier League by a point to Manchester City last season by capturing the European Cup for a sixth time.

Their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid also laid to rest the ghost of losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final 12 months before.

A major reason for their success was the signing of Alisson from AS Roma a year ago, with the Brazil international proving to be the perfect last line of defence for the Reds. However, the 26-year-old is expected to miss up to eight weeks of action with a calf injury.

The summer departure of the experienced Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge couldn't have come at a worse time, but the Belgium international has been replaced by Adrian. The Spaniard spent six years at West Ham United and proved himself to be a consistent stopper in the Premier League.

According to David Lynch of the Evening Standard, Klopp backed his new signing to successfully step into Alisson's role after the No. 1 limped off against Norwich at Anfield:

"He is a very confident guy and he came in and I don't think he wanted to sit only on the bench for the next couple of years. He made himself ready.

"It is a situation, but if you are in a situation like this you want to have somebody who has played the league and who is experienced.

"He is 32, a calm guy, emotional as well, good with his feet—how we saw—and that's really important for us.

"There are a lot of good things, but you still don't want to have a situation where one goalie is fit. That's how it is, but we have to see."

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Liverpool might be weakened by the loss of Alisson, but Chelsea suffered a 4-0 thrashing in Frank Lampard's first Premier League game in charge after Manchester United put the Blues to the sword at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are serving a transfer ban, and the head coach has been forced to turn to Chelsea's youth to plug his squad.

Eden Hazard left the club for Real Madrid in the summer, and Chelsea played prodigy Mason Mount as the No. 10 against United. The 20-year-old featured under Lampard last season on loan at Derby County, but his competitive debut proved to be a disappointing experience.

Chelsea will have the option of starting former Borussia Dortmund man Christian Pulisic, who is considered to be Hazard's long-term replacement. However, Lampard has said he will not put too much pressure on the United States international in his opening weeks at the club.

Per Metro, Lampard explained why Pulisic didn't start against United:

"Christian Pulisic is 20 years old, he's come across from Dortmund, he's going to be a fantastic player for the club, I believe.

"He's got great ability, you saw little moments of his acceleration on the ball today, but I've also got other options in midfield and in those sort of areas.

"I don't want to stick Christian straight into the fire without helping him along the way.

"It was one of those games today where I thought it was better to start with Ross [Barkley] and Mason, who have been very strong in pre-season, and bring Christian on."

Emrah Gurel/Associated Press

Chelsea have allowed experienced defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill to leave this summer, and Lampard enters the Super Cup with a youthful side that showed flashes of good play on Sunday.

Liverpool's defence appeared jaded throughout pre-season, and this could be a good time for the Blues to face the European champions. That fragility at the back was present in the opening game of the season against Norwich, and a better side would have exploited Klopp's back line.

On Wednesday, Reds supporters will return to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs. Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-2 on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final after coming back from a three-goal deficit at half-time to draw 3-3 in Istanbul.