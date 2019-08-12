Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur Discuss QB-HC Relationship with Peter King

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up on their working relationship, with the former consistently referring to it as a "partnership."

LaFleur said the following when asked what it was like to be Rodgers' boss, per Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I don't, to be honest with you, really look at it like that. From a play-caller's mentality, I've always viewed that relationship as more of a partnership, because he plays the toughest position in all of sports, and you want to always be sure he's comfortable with all that's going on. I know if he's confident with what's going on, the 10 guys in the huddle are going to be comfortable with what's going on."

Rodgers added: "I tell him all the time, 'You're the boss.' He usually retorts with the same, 'No, it's a partnership.'"

The Packers hired LaFleur this offseason to replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired after nearly 13 seasons in Green Bay. McCarthy is the only coach Rodgers has worked with as a starter. (Mike Sherman was the Packers' coach when Rodgers was drafted in 2005 but was fired a year later.)

