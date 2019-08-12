Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur Discuss QB-HC Relationship with Peter King

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, walks past head coach Matt LaFleur during an NFL football practice in Green Bay, Wisc. LeFleur is recovering from a torn Achilles. LaFleur opens his first training camp as Packers head coach with his biggest issue being the nagging Achilles injury. LaFleur said Wednesday, July 24, 2019, that he hopes to be out of his walking boot in the next couple weeks as he continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in May. As for his on-field concerns and relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Lafleur says he enjoys the challenge of coaching Rodgers and called the two-time NFL MVP one of the most competitive players he’s ever been around. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up on their working relationship, with the former consistently referring to it as a "partnership."

LaFleur said the following when asked what it was like to be Rodgers' boss, per Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I don't, to be honest with you, really look at it like that. From a play-caller's mentality, I've always viewed that relationship as more of a partnership, because he plays the toughest position in all of sports, and you want to always be sure he's comfortable with all that's going on. I know if he's confident with what's going on, the 10 guys in the huddle are going to be comfortable with what's going on."

Rodgers added: "I tell him all the time, 'You're the boss.' He usually retorts with the same, 'No, it's a partnership.'"

The Packers hired LaFleur this offseason to replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired after nearly 13 seasons in Green Bay. McCarthy is the only coach Rodgers has worked with as a starter. (Mike Sherman was the Packers' coach when Rodgers was drafted in 2005 but was fired a year later.)

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rodgers Still Has ‘GoT’ Takes—but He’s Found New Shows Too

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers Still Has ‘GoT’ Takes—but He’s Found New Shows Too

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Moore Determined to Build Off 'Best Practice,' Get Off WR Bubble

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Moore Determined to Build Off 'Best Practice,' Get Off WR Bubble

    Ryan Wood
    via Packers News

    Pats Reloaded and Ready to Dominate (Again)

    @MikeTanier talks the Patriot Way, plus: 😲 Preseason playmakers 📈 Big-time rookie debuts 📝 Chiefs, Saints camp spotlights

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Reloaded and Ready to Dominate (Again)

    @MikeTanier talks the Patriot Way, plus: 😲 Preseason playmakers 📈 Big-time rookie debuts 📝 Chiefs, Saints camp spotlights

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers, LaFleur Learning to Work Together

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers, LaFleur Learning to Work Together

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo