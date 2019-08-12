Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to see more from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following their goals in the Red Devils' 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Martial netted in between a brace from Rashford at Old Trafford, before substitute Daniel James rounded out the scoring.

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Solskjaer said:

"I think Marcus is developing really well. He's growing, you see his stature now, his body. He's capable of playing more this year.

"He struggled with his ankle last season, so this year I expect more from him."

"He's getting fitter and is a year older," he added. "We've had six weeks to work on a shape we want to look like, and he's exceptional when there's space in behind."

Rashford and Martial will bear the goalscoring burden at United this season after the club sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan without bringing in a replacement.

Last season was the former's most prolific in the Premier League with 10, but the Red Devils will need him to return more this time around in Lukaku's absence.

On Martial, Solskjaer said:

"It's always important for a striker [to score goals], but how do you react? Do you drop your shoulders, [and think] 'I've scored my goal now,' or do you get hungrier and realise, 'That's where I score my goals?'

"It's not out wide on the left-hand side showing your skills, it's in that box, and I was so pleased for Anthony scoring from five yards after that cross, because I've not seen too many of them [from him]."

The Norwegian had made similar comments about the pair after the match:

Martial arrived at United from Monaco as a No. 9, but he has spent the majority of his time at the club out on the left wing.

After Rashford won and converted a first-half penalty to give United the lead on Sunday, he added a second from close range to double the hosts' tally in the 65th minute:

Two minutes later, Rashford had his second when he latched onto a sublime ball from Paul Pogba:

The pair have been key for Solskjaer since he took over from Jose Mourinho last December, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

Martial, 23, has perhaps not kicked on as many hoped when he first arrived at United as a teenager, while much is expected from 21-year-old Rashford after he was handed a new contract in July.

How the pair fare this season will be crucial to United's overall performance as a team.

Sunday was an encouraging start, but they'll need to continue to make similar contributions regularly to compensate for Lukaku's departure.