Tom Brady Says 'You Shouldn't Read Into' House on Market Amid Patriots Rumors

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Tom Brady is pumping the brakes on speculation that putting his Massachusetts house on the market could be a sign he's leaving the Patriots in 2020.

"I certainly hope not. You shouldn't read into anything," Brady said Monday on WEEI, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelf in a couple weeks.

"I think I'm at a point of my life where there's a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that's made has to consider everything. I'm certainly at a place—where I've been in the same place for a long time—and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft, coach Belichick and our team. We'll worry about that when that happens. This isn't the time to worry about it."

Brady signed a new contract "extension" with the Patriots earlier this month that will void once the 2019 league year ends, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal essentially amounts to an $8 million raise for Brady for this season and includes clauses that prevent the Patriots from using any tags on him, thus making him a free agent in 2020.

The two sides could come to an agreement on another contract before Brady ever hits the open market, and that appears to be the likeliest scenario. Brady has played his entire career in New England and will be heading into his age-43 season in 2020—that's not exactly a typical time to be changing franchises.

However, there have been several reports of tension behind the scenes in recent years—particularly regarding Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero. Those tensions seemed to die down during last season's Super Bowl run, but Brady could be using this contract as a LeBron-esque way to make sure the organization is holding up its end of the bargain.

On the Patriots end of things, keeping things short-term is the best option. Brady has defied age to this point, but Father Time is undefeated. There were times last season when Brady looked his age; New England won a Super Bowl despite him throwing just two touchdowns the entire playoffs. Peyton Manning was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football a year later, these things tend to happen fast.