FIFA 20: Breaking Down Standard, Ultimate Covers and Newest Features

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

The latest edition of EA Sports' flagship football franchise will return on September 27 with FIFA 20, and it will bring with it a host of new features for players to try out.

The previous two editions of the game featured Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star, but the Portuguese goal machine won't be staring back at you from the cover of FIFA 20, following the news that Konami has exclusive rights to Juventus for Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard will instead be on the cover of the Standard Edition, while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk can be found on the Champions Edition, which comes out three days earlier on September 24:

For those who buy the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 20—also out on September 24—Madrid manager and legend Zinedine Zidane will be the star:

As for new features, the biggest addition to this year's game is the Volta mode, a throwback reminiscent of the much-loved FIFA Street series.

In Volta mode, players can take part in three vs. three, four vs. four or five vs. five matches in simplified urban games and futsal.

According to EA, skill moves and flair passes, lobs and shots can be pulled off more easily in Volta mode, while the arenas and rules can be customised.

Players can also create playable male or female Avatars in Volta mode, with customisable hair, clothing and tattoo options.

Customisation also extends to managers in Career mode, in which players can create female coaches for the first time:

Managers will face the media in new interactive press conferences, and speaking about players in the press or directly to them one-on-one will impact their morale, which can have a knock-on effect on their performances and overall rating.

In terms of gameplay, overhauled physics with the new Ball Motion System are said to create more realistic movement of the ball, while the players should also move more naturally, too.

One-on-one situations will take on increased prominence within matches, while tweaks have also been made to tackling, finishing and A.I. defending.

Set pieces have also been revamped, allowing for more precise aiming of free-kicks and penalties.

After a promising launch, FIFA 19 was beset by concerns from the community as updates failed to address balancing issues and broken mechanics.

According to EA, many of the new features have been introduced following that feedback.

How well it has executed that aim will have a significant impact on the title's success.