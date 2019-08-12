Little League World Series 2019: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and Format

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The 2019 Little League World Series schedule is set, and it will feature 16 teams with some of the world’s best youth baseball players.

Eight teams from the United States will be competing with eight international teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania once again for the championship title.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, August 15, and will showcase games every day through the following Thursday.

On Saturday, August 24, the top two international teams and the top two American teams will battle it out for their respective titles. Then, the winning teams will face off the following day for the World Series.

2019 Little League World Series: Opening Round

August 15

Caribbean vs. Australia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

New England vs. Southeast, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Asia-Pacific vs. Latin America, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

August 16

Europe-Africa vs. Japan, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

West vs. Southwest, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mexico vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 8 pm. ET on ESPN

2019 Little League World Series Participants

United States Teams

Great Lakes: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Mid-Atlantic: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Midwest: Coon Rapids, Minnesota

New England: Barrington, Rhode Island

Northwest: Salem, Oregon

Southeast: South Riding, Virginia

Southwest: River Ridge, Louisiana

West: Wailuku, Hawaii

International Teams

Asia-Pacific: South Chungcheong, South Korea

Australia: Sydney, New South Wales

Canada: Coquitlam, British Columbia

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Japan: Chofu City, Japan

Latin America: Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon

The Little League World Series follows a double-elimination format, so when a team in the winning bracket loses, they have a chance for redemption in the consolation bracket.

However, once teams reach the international championship and the United States championship, there’s no redemption. It becomes single-elimination, and whichever teams win will go on to face off in the World Series championship.

In addition to the 30 Little League Baseball World Series games, the Challenger Exhibition Game will take place on the morning of August 24.

All games in the 73rd annual tournament will be televised by ESPN Family of Networks or ABC—with the international and American finals, as well as the championship game, all being broadcasted by ABC.

A new little league team will be crowned in the coming weeks. Who do you think it will be?

More information about the Little League Baseball World Series can be found here.