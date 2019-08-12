Little League World Series 2019: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and Format

Little League World Series 2019: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and FormatAugust 12, 2019
The 2019 Little League World Series schedule is set, and it will feature 16 teams with some of the world’s best youth baseball players.
Eight teams from the United States will be competing with eight international teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania once again for the championship title.
The tournament will begin on Thursday, August 15, and will showcase games every day through the following Thursday.
On Saturday, August 24, the top two international teams and the top two American teams will battle it out for their respective titles. Then, the winning teams will face off the following day for the World Series.
2019 Little League World Series: Opening Round
August 15
Caribbean vs. Australia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
New England vs. Southeast, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
Asia-Pacific vs. Latin America, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
August 16
Europe-Africa vs. Japan, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
West vs. Southwest, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mexico vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 8 pm. ET on ESPN
2019 Little League World Series Participants
United States Teams
Great Lakes: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Mid-Atlantic: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Midwest: Coon Rapids, Minnesota
New England: Barrington, Rhode Island
Northwest: Salem, Oregon
Southeast: South Riding, Virginia
Southwest: River Ridge, Louisiana
West: Wailuku, Hawaii
International Teams
Asia-Pacific: South Chungcheong, South Korea
Australia: Sydney, New South Wales
Canada: Coquitlam, British Columbia
Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao
Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy
Japan: Chofu City, Japan
Latin America: Maracaibo, Venezuela
Mexico: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
The Little League World Series follows a double-elimination format, so when a team in the winning bracket loses, they have a chance for redemption in the consolation bracket.
However, once teams reach the international championship and the United States championship, there’s no redemption. It becomes single-elimination, and whichever teams win will go on to face off in the World Series championship.
In addition to the 30 Little League Baseball World Series games, the Challenger Exhibition Game will take place on the morning of August 24.
All games in the 73rd annual tournament will be televised by ESPN Family of Networks or ABC—with the international and American finals, as well as the championship game, all being broadcasted by ABC.
A new little league team will be crowned in the coming weeks. Who do you think it will be?
More information about the Little League Baseball World Series can be found here.
Legends You Forgot Played for That Team 😮
10 legends in jerseys you probably forgot they wore