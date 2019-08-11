Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Turned Down New Contract Worth $30M Annually

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a head-turning contract offer as the 2019 season approaches.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Mississippi State product turned down a deal that would pay him approximately $30 million per year. Prescott could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason under his current contract that is set to pay him $2.025 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac.

