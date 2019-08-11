Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Turned Down New Contract Worth $30M Annually

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, right, stands behind quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as player warm up before an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a head-turning contract offer as the 2019 season approaches.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Mississippi State product turned down a deal that would pay him approximately $30 million per year. Prescott could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason under his current contract that is set to pay him $2.025 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

