PGA Tour to Review Pace-of-Play Policy Amid Complaints About Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The PGA Tour said Sunday it plans to review its pace-of-play policy due to complaints about slow play, particularly about Bryson DeChambeau.

"We know that the individual habits of players when they are preparing to hit a shot can quickly become a focal point in today's world, and our players and fans are very passionate about this issue," PGA Tour chief of operations Tyler Dennis said in a statement. "We have leveraged our ShotLink technology to provide every player with a pace of play report that they can access which breaks down the varying parts of their game and gives feedback on the amount of time on average that the player takes to hit a particular shot.

"We are currently in the process of reviewing this aspect of pace of play and asking ourselves, 'Is there a better way to do it?' We think technology definitely plays a key role in all of this and we are thinking about new and innovative ways to use it to address these situations."

Fans and some players were critical of the slow pace during this week's Northern Trust tournament, the first of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs. DeChambeau, who is known as one of the slowest players on Tour, was the brunt of most of the frustration after videos showed him taking an extended period on multiple shots in Round 2.

"There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pro's and continue to break the rules without a conscience," Ian Poulter wrote on Twitter. "It should be self policed but clearly this won't happen.. so disappointing it hasn't been stopped."

DeChambeau has since defended his pace of play, saying he sometimes takes over his allotted time but has to wait for slower walkers:

"Look, they are great individuals. I'm not going to say anything bad about them. My competitors here on Tour, they have all been nice to me and I don't have any issues with any of them. We are all trying to do our best to play well and make our livelihoods and win tournaments, right. But when you start personally attacking people on Twitter, it's like, come on, dude. Let's have some more, I was going to say something else, but let's have some more balls to comeuppance and speak to me to my face about that."

DeChambeau was also critical of fans, who he said do not understand how he plays the game. He also seemed unapologetic about his playing style and did not seem to have any plans to change.

Justin Thomas was also among the golfers who called the pace of play "unfortunate."

Eamon Lynch of Golfweek reported an angered DeChambeau approached Brooks Koepka's caddy and told him to have Koepka voice his complaints "to my face."