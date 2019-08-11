Eagles Rumors: Ex-Patriots, Lions WR Bruce Ellington Works Out for PHI

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles brought in free-agent wide receiver Bruce Ellington for a workout Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The New England Patriots signed Ellington in March but released him in May. He split his time between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans in 2018, catching 31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

His workout with the Eagles comes on the same day Philadelphia announced it released wideout Shelton Gibson.

The 27-year-old has largely struggled in the NFL since the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. In 44 career games, he has 79 receptions for 769 yards and five scores.

Ellington missed the entire 2016 season with a hamstring injury, and doctors removed a portion of his left hamstring as a result of the injury.

The Eagles' receiving corps is set for the most part. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor are coming off productive seasons, and Philadelphia added DeSean Jackson and JJ Arcega-Whiteside this offseason.

Should the Eagles like Ellington enough to sign him, he would provide depth out of the slot behind Jackson and might operate as a return specialist as well. He averaged 25.6 yards on 50 kick returns and 7.7 yards on 42 punt returns in two years with the 49ers.