Jean Perez Faure Stripped of Pan Am Bowling Gold Medal After Positive PED Test

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Bowler Jean Perez Faure was stripped of the Pan American Games men's doubles bowling gold medal after testing positive for chlorthalidone, a masking agent.

"The procedures used to take and analyze the samples are being carried out according to the Pan American Games anti-doping rules that were approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency," the Pan American Sports Organization said in a statement.

The positive test handed the gold medal from Puerto Rico to Jakob Butturff and Nick Pate of the United States. Colombia ascends to the silver medal spot, while Mexico takes home bronze.

Perez Faure is the second person to test positive at the Pan American Games. Dominican baseball player Audrey Joel Perez had also tested positive for a steroid.

The United States leads all teams with 293 medals at the Pan American Games, including 120 gold medals—more than double any other country.