Northern Trust 2019: Patrick Reed Earns Win; Rises Up FedEx Cup Standings

Patrick Reed shot a 69 in the final round of The Northern Trust to secure his first win of the year.

The American finished 16 strokes under par for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Abraham Ancer in second place.

Reed entered Sunday at Liberty National Golf Club with a one-stroke lead and finished things off in style with a strong round that featured five birdies.

With the win, Reed picked up 2,000 points and moved into second place in the updated FedEx Cup standings with two courses to go. Brooks Koepka remains in first place after ending in a tie for 30th.

Final Leaderboard

1. Patrick Reed (-16)

2. Abraham Ancer (-15)

T3. Jon Rahm (-14)

T3. Harold Varner III (-14)

5. Adam Scott (-13)

T6. Jordan Spieth (-12)

T6. Rory McIlroy (-12)

T6. Louis Oosthuizen (-12)

T6. Brandt Snedeker (-12)

T10. Justin Rose (-11)

T10. Ian Poulter (-11)

Full results and statistics available at PGATour.com.

Reed had an up-and-down start to his final round but didn't bogey after the sixth hole and closed strong for the impressive win:

There was little certainty throughout the day with several players within striking distance of the lead.

Reed was ahead after 54 holes and went up two strokes after his first-hole birdie:

However, a pair of bogeys on the next two holes brought him back to earth and the rest of the field took advantage.

At one point, four players were tied for the lead at 13 under with three more golfers at 12 under. Adam Scott also put the pressure on by shooting 65 in Round 4, putting him in the clubhouse at 13 under.

Rahm built a two-stroke lead himself as the day continued, but a pair of bogeys on 14 and 15 hurt his cause.

Reed eventually pulled into first place with his birdie on the par-three 14th hole:

After carding three bogeys in the front nine, he also avoided mistakes on the back nine to keep him ahead of the field:

Harold Varner III made a run with five birdies in Round 4 but a double-bogey prevented him from contending for a win. A pair of late birdies put Abraham Ancer within one stroke, but it wasn't enough to catch Reed.

In addition to the fight for first place, there was also a lot of attention on the battle to get inside the top 70 spots to stay alive in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Jordan Spieth was among those in a dangerous position coming into the tournament at No. 69 overall, but he came through with an impressive effort in New Jersey to finish in a tie for sixth place. He put himself in 44th place in the updated standings.

It was an encouraging round for the three-time major winner:

Ancer and Danny Willett also made significant climbs up the leaderboard this week, while Varner was the biggest mover from 102 to 29.

On the other hand, big names Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia both entered the Northern Trust on the bubble but missed the cut to ruin their chances of advancing.

Joaquin Niemann is projected to be the final player in the field after finishing in 30th place.

The top 70 players remaining in the FedEx Cup standings will now advance to next week's BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois. This all will lead up to the Tour Championship beginning on Aug. 22.