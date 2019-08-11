Premier League Table: 2019 EPL Week 1 Standings and Sunday Results

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 win over Chelsea in Week 1 of the 2019-20 Premier League season on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford bagged a brace, while Anthony Martial and Daniel James also got on the board.

In Sunday's other contests, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a narrow win over Newcastle United, and the video assistant ensured Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the spoils. Here are the full results:

Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Leicester 0-0 Wolves

Here are the latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Manchester City +5, 3

2 Manchester United +4, 3

3 Liverpool +3, 3

4 Burnley +3, 3

5 Brighton +3, 3

6 Tottenham +2, 3

7 Arsenal +1, 3

8 Sheffield United 0, 1

9 Bournemouth 0, 1

10 Leicester 0 1

11 Everton 0, 1

12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, 1

13 Crystal Palace 0, 1

14 Newcastle United -1, 0

15 Aston Villa -2, 0

16 Norwich -3, 0

17 Watford -3, 0

18 Southampton -3, 0

19 Chelsea -4, 0

20 West Ham -5, 0

Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils from the penalty spot after 18 minutes, courtesy of a silly Kurt Zouma tackle:

It was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise poor first half for the Red Devils, who took full advantage of the inexperience of a young Chelsea team. Zouma, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen all got the start, signaling manager Frank Lampard's intention to trust his prospects this season.

That inexperienced showed even worse in the second half, as Chelsea regressed and United found their footing. Martial doubled the lead after 65 minutes and Rashford bagged his second goal two minutes later, ending the match as a contest. James added a fourth goal late.

Arsenal kept their big summer signings―Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and David Luiz―on the bench to start Sunday's clash against Newcastle, with the first two making their debut in the second half.

The Gunners were the better team for large stretches of this rainy match, and Aubameyang scored his goal just before the hour mark after good work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

He's been a consistent threat for the team since making his debut:

The Gunners comfortably played out the contest after going ahead, showing plenty of maturity in their first competitive match of the season. It was a good start for the team from north London.

Leicester and Wolves shared the spoils in their contest, with VAR overruling a goal from Leander Dendoncker:

The Belgian's goal was taken off the board after Willy Boly committed a hand-ball offence in the buildup.