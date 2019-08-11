Broncos Rumors: Theo Riddick Avoids Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks with Shoulder Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick fractured his shoulder during Thursday's 22-14 preseason loss against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Per that report, Riddick won't require surgery and will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Riddick, 28, signed with the team last week.

He rushed for 171 yards last season in 14 games, adding 61 receptions for 384 yards. His addition gave Denver more of an option in the passing game than a between-the-tackles threat.

"Right now he's going to get thrown in the mix," head coach Vic Fangio said Friday, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "He's had a good history in his career of being a good receiver out of the backfield and a good threat in that way. Obviously, we'll see if we can fit him in that way, and if he still has that going for him. He's been a good receiver. I've seen him play the last four years in the same division."

Those plans will have to wait, though depth at running back isn't a concern in Denver, with Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker all available. Lindsay and Freeman will remain the top two options after combining for 1,558 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Lindsay was a breakout star in the backfield and looks set to hold down the starting job for years to come.

But Riddick's injury does open up the scatback role, where Booker has the best chance to secure a role for himself this season. The fourth-year back caught 38 passes for 275 yards last season. He doesn't offer the consistent production Riddick has posted throughout his career, but he'll have a chance to prove he can handle the role while the veteran is injured.