2019 Fantasy Football: Players Flying Up Boards This Preseason

0 of 9

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Circumstances change, which means fantasy football rankings remain fluid. How does one determine if they're getting good value or drafting a player too earlier?

Everyone has their favorite magazine or source they like to use for standard rankings. But those are like the latest computer model: They're often outdated before they even hit the market.

Keen fantasy football participants track the NFL's daily happenings. But that approach is not always feasible. So, a cheat sheet is required. Websites such as Fantasy Football Calcutor provide daily updates of average draft position (ADP) for typical 12-team PPR leagues.

The identification of the ebb and flow found within rankings is necessary to assess value. A handful of players who didn't warrant top consideration earlier in the process continue to rise based on occurrences seen during training camp and Week 1 of the preseason.

Nine potential draft picks are now flying up boards as the league enters the preseason's second week. All of them rose a full round on average within the past month.