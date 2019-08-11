PUBG Nations Cup 2019: Russia's Top Plays, Prize Money

David J. Becker/Getty Images

Russia won the 2019 PUBG Nations Cup on Sunday, as they produced a brilliant fightback to beat South Korea on Day 3 in Seoul.

Having put themselves in the lead after two days of action, South Korea appeared in control with three matches to play on Sunday. However, three successive early eliminations in the last three matches opened the door for Russia, who took the top spot in the final match.

Eventually, the Russian quartet of Adouz1e, Ubah, Kemba7 and Ceh9 finished four points ahead of South Korea, with Canada in third place.

The players in Seoul were competing for a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

Here is a look back at the best of Sunday's action, which culminated in a dramatic conclusion.

Recap

At the end of two days and 10 rounds of play, South Korea led the overall standings going into Sunday's action with 90 points. However, the quartet of Pio, Inonix, Loki and Aqua5 hadn't actually won a round outright in the tournament.

That didn't change in the first match on Sunday, as Canada took the win. They fought off South Korea and Vietnam to get their day off to an excellent start:

In the overall stakes, South Korea extended their lead further, as Thailand were eliminated early on and took five points.

South Korea continued their consistency in the second round, although once again the win alluded them. This time it was Japan who finished on top, as some smart tactical play late on saw them outsmart the leaders and eventually Germany:

In the third match, South Korea suffered an uncharacteristically early exit, as they were the third team eliminated on the new Mansion map.

Russia capitalised, as they picked off Canada in the final stages to jump into second:

While they still had a big lead, South Korea would have been a little nervous going into the penultimate round. Those nerves would have turned to real fears after another early elimination and Russia putting in yet another strong performance.

Eventually, Germany stopped Russia, taking the win in Match 4 in a one-on-one showdown:

It meant the hosts' lead at the top of the standings was down to just two points ahead of Match 5, setting up a thrilling conclusion.

Once again, their troubles on the Mansion map continued, as they lost star player Pio early on and never recovered, suffering another quick elimination. Russia weren't able to last too much longer, but their early kills meant they'd done enough to move into the lead and snatch the trophy.