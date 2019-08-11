NBA Rumors: Spurs 'Have Not Ruled Out' DeMar DeRozan Max Contract Extension

The San Antonio Spurs might try to keep DeMar DeRozan around long term.

According to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, the team is considering offering him a maximum contract extension:

"[Gregg] Popovich genuinely likes the group he has assembled in San Antonio, and after outsiders speculated DeMar DeRozan might be used as trade bait this offseason, all indications are that the Spurs value his presence and want to keep him around. They have not yet offered him a maximum contract extension, but they have not ruled out the possibility of doing so before the season begins, either."

             

