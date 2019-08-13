Jalen Rose Reveals NBA Stars Involved in Exclusive $10K Fantasy Football League

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during a timeout in the first half at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

If you want to join a fantasy football league, all you need is access to good wireless. 

If you want to join Jalen Rose's fantasy football league, apparently all you need is $10,000 and a place among NBA royalty.

The 13-year NBA veteran and current ESPN basketball analyst revealed during the network's fantasy football marathon on Tuesday that he's part of a league that includes a who's who of current and former NBA players and their representatives:

Rose name-dropped Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who have since departed.

Per Rose, KD "got upset and left the league."

James partnered with someone Rose referred to as Randy (perhaps James' chief of staff Randy Mims), but Rose said he dropped out after finishing in last place two years ago.

As for who's still in, James' business manager Maverick Carter has a seat at the table, and the same goes for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The pressure is on Rose this year: In addition to the massive prize pool, the former Michigan star and Fab Five member has the first pick in the draft.

Rose said he's deciding between New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

