Jalen Rose Reveals NBA Stars Involved in Exclusive $10K Fantasy Football League

If you want to join Jalen Rose's fantasy football league, apparently all you need is $10,000 and a place among NBA royalty.

The 13-year NBA veteran and current ESPN basketball analyst revealed during the network's fantasy football marathon on Tuesday that he's part of a league that includes a who's who of current and former NBA players and their representatives:

Rose name-dropped Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who have since departed.

Per Rose, KD "got upset and left the league."

James partnered with someone Rose referred to as Randy (perhaps James' chief of staff Randy Mims), but Rose said he dropped out after finishing in last place two years ago.

As for who's still in, James' business manager Maverick Carter has a seat at the table, and the same goes for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The pressure is on Rose this year: In addition to the massive prize pool, the former Michigan star and Fab Five member has the first pick in the draft.

Rose said he's deciding between New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.