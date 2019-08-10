Video: Olympian Simone Biles Lands Historic Dismount at Gymnastics Championships

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Simone Biles slays. Period.

While competing on the balance beam at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Friday night, Biles made history by becoming the first person to successfully dismount two flips and two twists:

USA Gymnastics' Ashley Scoby put into perspective where Biles' latest feat fits in her growing legacy. Biles is the most decorated women's gymnast in the country with 25 medals combined between world and Olympic competitions, with her 20 world medals setting a record and specifically her 14 world gold medals the most in history.

And while Biles is just 22 years old, former UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field—widely known as Miss Val—already believes her to be the greatest of all time:

Biles leapt to notoriety during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she claimed five medals (four gold, one bronze) as a member of the Final Five.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships will wrap on Sunday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Biles leads the field with a 58.650 following Friday's performance and is competing for her sixth U.S. all-around title.