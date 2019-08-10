Darius Philon Released by Cardinals After Arrest on Charge of Aggravated Assault

Elsa/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon after he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to team reporter Darren Urban.

Philon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to shoot her outside the VLive strip club in Phoenix on May 17, according to TMZ Sports.

The website further reported that police took Philon to Maricopa County Jail on Friday. The Cardinals released him Saturday.

The Cardinals were set to start Philon as a 3-4 defensive end after the 25-year-old inked a two-year, $10 million deal following four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Without him on the roster, Arizona is giving rookie Zach Allen the opportunity to take Philon's place.

Allen amassed 197 tackles (40.5 for a loss) and 16.5 sacks in his final three seasons at Boston College. He was named second-team All-ACC last year.

The Cardinals took the 6'4", 281-pound lineman 65th overall in the 2019 draft.

"I like what Zach Allen has brought, and I'm really excited that we have him here," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We think he has a heck of a future."

As Urban referenced, the Cardinals' defensive line depth has been tested this offseason. Aside from Philon, the Cardinals released Robert Nkemdiche and waived Vincent Valentine.

"That's an area that with [general manager Steve Keim] we will have to address depth-wise to get through camp, and continue to evaluate players on that D-line," Kingsbury said.

Allen will line up next to defensive tackle Corey Peters and fellow defensive end Rodney Gunter.

The Cardinals also have a couple of formidable pass-rushers behind them in linebackers Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, who combined for 20 sacks last season. This is Suggs' first season in Arizona after 16 in Baltimore.

Arizona opens the 2019 season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 8.