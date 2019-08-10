Eddie Pepperell Calls Bryson DeChambeau a 'Single-Minded Twit' for Slow Play

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Some of Bryson DeChambeau's colleagues have a general message for the 25-year-old: wrap it up.

Golfweek's Adam Woodard noted that DeChambeau had a particularly lengthy deliberation prior to a shot on No. 16 during the second round of the 2019 Northern Trust. He spent more than three minutes before striking the ball.

DeChambeau also took nearly two-and-a-half minutes to line up an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 8.

Eddie Pepperell and Rich Beem expressed their frustration with the approach, with Pepperell calling him a "single-minded twit":

The European Tour shared a clip during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in January that shed some light on DeChambeau's cerebral method. He and his caddy weigh a number of factors before he's ready to line up and make his approach:

Keep this in mind if you're ever presented with the opportunity to join DeChambeau on the course. If you accept the invitation, it could be an all-day affair.