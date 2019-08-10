Eddie Pepperell Calls Bryson DeChambeau a 'Single-Minded Twit' for Slow Play

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 09: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States walks on the tenth hole during the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 09, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Some of Bryson DeChambeau's colleagues have a general message for the 25-year-old: wrap it up.

Golfweek's Adam Woodard noted that DeChambeau had a particularly lengthy deliberation prior to a shot on No. 16 during the second round of the 2019 Northern Trust. He spent more than three minutes before striking the ball.

DeChambeau also took nearly two-and-a-half minutes to line up an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 8.

Eddie Pepperell and Rich Beem expressed their frustration with the approach, with Pepperell calling him a "single-minded twit":

The European Tour shared a clip during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in January that shed some light on DeChambeau's cerebral method. He and his caddy weigh a number of factors before he's ready to line up and make his approach:

Keep this in mind if you're ever presented with the opportunity to join DeChambeau on the course. If you accept the invitation, it could be an all-day affair.

