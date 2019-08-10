Eddie Pepperell Calls Bryson DeChambeau a 'Single-Minded Twit' for Slow Play

Eddie Pepperell Calls Bryson DeChambeau a 'Single-Minded Twit' for Slow PlayAugust 10, 2019
Some of Bryson DeChambeau's colleagues have a general message for the 25-year-old: wrap it up.
Golfweek's Adam Woodard noted that DeChambeau had a particularly lengthy deliberation prior to a shot on No. 16 during the second round of the 2019 Northern Trust. He spent more than three minutes before striking the ball.
DeChambeau also took nearly two-and-a-half minutes to line up an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 8.
Eddie Pepperell and Rich Beem expressed their frustration with the approach, with Pepperell calling him a "single-minded twit":
Eddie Pepperell @PepperellEddie
@fantasygolfpod @Joel_Dahmen @EPatGolf @_BK_ Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others.
Rich Beem @beemerpga
@fantasygolfpod @Joel_Dahmen @EPatGolf @_BK_ THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR if you don’t do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!! As a member, I’m OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about “protecting the field”, then protect it by penalizing/DQing this type of behavior!! ENOUGH!!!
The European Tour shared a clip during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in January that shed some light on DeChambeau's cerebral method. He and his caddy weigh a number of factors before he's ready to line up and make his approach:
Keep this in mind if you're ever presented with the opportunity to join DeChambeau on the course. If you accept the invitation, it could be an all-day affair.
