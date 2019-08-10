US Olympic Figure Skating Coach Richard Callaghan Accused of Sexual Abuse

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic figure skating coach Richard Callaghan has been accused of sexually assaulting Adam Schmidt in a new lawsuit.

Christine Brennan of USA Today reported news of the suit, which was filed in San Diego and says Callaghan abused Schmidt from 1999 to 2001. The lawsuit names USFS and a Detroit skating facility where the abuse allegedly took place.

Callaghan, 73, was first accused of sexual misconduct by Craig Maurizi in 1999. Maurizi said then that Callaghan began engaging in inappropriate conduct in 1976 when he was 13 years old. The pair later had a sexual relationship that lasted from the time Maurizi was 18 until he was 22.

USFS dismissed those complaints when they were first filed in 1999. Maurizi filed a report detailing those allegations again with the U.S. Center for SafeSport in January 2018, which resulted in Callaghan being suspended.

"U.S. Figure Skating does not comment on threatened or pending litigation," USFS said in a statement. "U.S. Figure Skating fully supports all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and encourages anyone who has been abused or suspects abuse or misconduct to immediately report it to local law enforcement, the U.S. Center for SafeSport or U.S. Figure Skating."

Schmidt says USFS was negligent in its inaction following Maurizi's claims.

"How did this happen?" Schmidt told ABC News. "Why 20 years ago did everyone know and do nothing? Because if they would have done something then … I never would have been abused."

Callaghan is most notable for his coaching of Todd Eldredge and Tara Lipinski. He has denied all allegations.